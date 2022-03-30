Norma Putney Mar 30, 2022 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Norma Putney, 79, of Cody, died March 30, 2022, at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House. Cremation services are pending with Ballard Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles‘Camp shacks’ explained in detailOut-of-state hunters who won case now suing G&F for millionsMatthews charged with arsonPolice/Sheriff NewsTrent Brian JensenMan who led cops on chase now charged with fed crimeMan hits light pole on Big HornCody Municipal CourtCHS grad helping refugeesDivorces Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLocals respond to Ukraine (6)Cutthroat Ranch fined again for outdoor concert (6)Gas prices surge higher in Cody, around country (3)Hospital approves management contract after disagreements (3)LETTER: What does the bloodshed gain Putin? (2)Sleeping Giant to donate Saturday lift ticket sales to Ukraine’s army (2)EDITORIAL: Tailored parking exemption mistake (2)Park County GOP takes stands at convention (2)LETTER: Save the commentary and just report the news (2)Letter: Convention of States a worthy goal (2)Out-of-state hunters who won case now suing G&F for millions (2)Delores Ulmer (2)Letter: Domes near the chamber aren’t Western enough (2)Gas price hike is ‘just getting ridiculous’ (2)LETTER: Money for board training could go to better uses (2)Mountain could be named after Pollock - Famous painter was born in Cody in 1912 (2)COLUMN: Soft approach to the law is a thing of the past (2)Garza out as building, grounds superintendent (1)COLUMN: What’s with people and the weather, anyway? (1)Phyllis Jameson Taggart (1)Newsome working on wide variety of bills this session (1)COLUMN: We shooters may be old school, but that’s just fine with me (1)Kenneth DuVal ‘Val’ Geissler Jr. (1)Girls 19U second to Jackson (1)Geissler dies at 82 after illness (1)Cody Rep. gets amendment to help gun manufacturers (1)Letter: Bill to amend Constitution is needed (1)Shooting Range must alter fence (1)‘Camp shacks’ explained in detail (1)Celebrating women’s history (1)COLUMN: Feeding deer deadly, especially in winter (1)Buck Creek subdivision approved (1)Delores Anna Platteter (1)Day of Prayer (1) Cody Enterprise
