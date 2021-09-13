Michael Francis Brady, formerly of Cody, passed away Aug. 29, 2021, due to lung cancer at hospice in Casper.
Michael was born in Marysville, Calif., on Dec. 16, 1960. He resided in Sheridan at the time of his diagnosis.
Michael lived a quiet life although he loved loud, heavy metal music and played that style of guitar. He also was an admirer of anything technological. He loved to build his own computers.
He will be missed most by those he left behind and is survived by his brothers James Brady and Steven Monteleone.
A celebration of life ceremony is to be determined and is planned to be held in Casper.
