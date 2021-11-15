Kenneth R. Schofield, 85, of Cody, passed away on Nov. 11, 2021 at Spirit Mountain Hospice.
Kenneth was born in Beloit, Kan., to Raymond and Mildred Schofield on July 13, 1936. He graduated from Goodland High School in 1954 and attended the University of Kansas, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy in 1959. Upon graduation, he moved to Cody to work at Cody Drug as a pharmacist. In Cody, he met the love of his life, Doris Wilder. Kenneth married Doris on Dec. 3, 1960 while at Fort Sam Houston attending military training.
Kenneth answered the call to serve his country and enlisted in the Wyoming Army National Guard on Sept. 2, 1960. He proudly served 32 years and retired as a colonel in 1992. His assignments included several staff positions as well as commander of B-Battery, 1st of the 49th, Field Artillery Battalion and commander of the same battalion. He earned a Legion of Merit for his exemplary service.
Kenneth was the General Manager of Pahaska Tepee from 1973 to 1975. He shared his passion for Wyoming with guests, employees, and family. Whether he was bird watching with his wife or riding horses with his sons, Kenneth enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family and was always proud of his sons. He became a district manager at GlaxoSmithKline in 1986 and stayed in this position for 19 years. He loved leading his employees to success in their professional and personal lives.
An active member of the Cody Lions Club for many decades, Kenneth served as Lions Club president from 1978 to 1980. He enjoyed strong friendships with other members and always looked forward to supporting the Cody community with Lions Club activities.
Kenneth and Doris spent their later winters in Green Valley, Ariz., enjoying the warm weather with golf and friends. Kenneth was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cody and always held a steadfast faith in God.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Schofield; his mother, Mildred Schofield; and his brother, Gerald Schofield.
Kenneth is survived by his spouse, Doris Schofield; his children, Ray (Ann), and Scott Schofield; his sister, Darlene Brown; and his grandchildren, Thomas (Julietta), Rebecca, Cody, Noah, and Garrett Schofield.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 19th, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church of Cody with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
