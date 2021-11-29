Karen Marie Spearing, 72, of Cody, passed away at Cody Regional Health on Nov. 8, 2021.
The community is invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering for Karen taking place on Dec. 11 at 11:30 a.m. at the Elks Lodge 1202 Beck Ave, Cody, WY 82414. To leave condolences to the family please visit ballardfh.com
