Benjamin ‘Ben’ Walter Garner

Benjamin Walter Garner “Ben” of Powell, Wyo. passed Oct. 12, 2021 after a short illness.
The oldest of four siblings, Ben was born Oct. 27, 1953 in Butte, Mont. After high school he worked the Copper mines in Butte until he joined the Marine Corp. He loved his career in the Marines and was very proud to serve his country. He was stationed at Parris Island as an MP. After his career in the Marines he moved to Seattle, Wash. and started a career in security with Microsoft. Ben also started his family in Seattle.
In 2004 Ben moved to Cody, Wyo. to be closer to his mother and sisters. Family was everything to Ben, he enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and reminiscing about his life and all the shenanigans with his three sisters growing up. He loved to work on cars and drove “Muscle cars” as a teen, lifted weights with his best high school friend Darryl. Ben loved and collected everything he could find of Elvis Presley, he had every song and movie Elvis ever recorded.
Ben is preceded in death by his parents, grandparent, and sister Nannette Marez. He is survived by his sisters Debbie James (Harvey) and Cathy Thomas both of Cody, his son Seth Garner (Alicia), daughter Stacy Patrick (Aaron) all from Washington. Three grandsons whom he adored and was so proud of. Numerous nieces and nephews. Great nieces and nephews.
Services for Ben will be held at Ballard Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Nov. 20, 2021. A gathering will follow at the Elks. To share condolences to the family please visit Ben’s memorial page at ballardfh.com.
