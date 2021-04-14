Donna Dee (Rindahl) Korzendorfer died on April 13, 2021.
She was born to George and Dorothy Iken on Oct. 2, 1937, in Moorehead, Minn.
She is survived by her daughter Karen (Jerry) Parker, son Keith Rindahl and her grandchildren Heather (Will) Whitley, Amanda (Jesse) Alderson, Ty (Brit) Rindahl, Bonnie Rindahl, Justin Rindahl , her brother George (Jan) Iken and sister Corine (Myron) Farrell along with 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Duane Rindahl and Robert Korzendorfer, two sons Kirk Rindahl and Kevin Rindahl and a sister Betty Davis.
Condolences to the family can be sent on Donna’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
