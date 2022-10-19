Lynn Tippets Fritz returned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Powell. Lynn was born on April 17, 1951, to Wendell and Clara Tippets in Worland.
She graduated from Worland High School in 1969 and went to work for Mountain Bell. She then went on to work for U.S. Bank, a job she loved for 32 years until she retired in 2013.
She married Delvin M. Fritz on Jan. 21, 1971. They had three children, Ginnie, Cody and Jamie.
Lynn’s informative years were spent growing up in Worland and her beloved Big Horn Mountains. Throughout her young life she was an accomplished softball player for the Worland Monarchs, was an avid and talented oil painter for many years and was known for her craft talents.
Lynn loved spending time camping, fishing and hunting in the Big Horns. She also loved watching her Oakland Raiders and spending time with her family. She loved to cook, enjoyed gardening and playing with her dogs.
She is survived by her husband of almost 52 years Delvin, her children Ginnie (Kyle) Coleman of Des Moines, Iowa, Cody (Mandy) Fritz of Powell and Jamie Fritz of Powell, as well as grandchildren Taylor, Grant, McKay and Hinckley Coleman and Ruger and Allie Fritz, sister Wendy (Bill) Decker of Worland, sister-in-law Erin Dow of Redmond, Wash., and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving father and mother Wendell and Clara Tippets and her beloved brother Lester “Laddie” Dow.
At Lynn’s request, no services will be held. She will be cremated with her ashes to be spread in her much loved Big Horn Mountains.
Memorials may be sent in Lynn’s memory to either the City of Powell Animal Shelter ( animalshelter@cityofpowell.com) or to the Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org/)
