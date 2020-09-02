On Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, Powell-Cody resident Cheryl Marie Turk-Barrus, loving daughter, wife, mother of two, sister, sister-in-law and grandmother of three, left us to begin her eternal journey.
Cheryl was born April 24, 1962, in Laramie to Jim and Marlene Turk. After graduating from Powell High School in 1980 she attended Northwest Community College, and then continued her education at Montana State in Bozeman, Mont., to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher.
Cheryl’s teaching career began in 1985 at Eastside Elementary. The 2020-21 school year would have begun her 35th year of educating the youth of Cody. Cheryl met her future husband Rick Barrus. On July 2, 1988, Cheryl and Rick were united in marriage creating a loving and caring home. Together they brought two beautiful children into this world: Tuney Barrus (Sasha Barrus) and Gabbi Wright (Cameron Wright) and raised them in their loving home.
Cheryl’s deep passion of loving and raising her children was evident as she watched and supported each of them as they pursued their dreams. Her three grandchildren Timber, Bryer and Tuck were truly loved as she spent much time with them sharing her passion for exploration and life.
She loved being a part of RB Construction and especially the family farm. Finally, as an educator, she dedicated herself to empowering and instilling a devotion for education in young students to pursue their dreams and never stop learning or growing – something she herself had a deep passion for. Cheryl also enjoyed cooking and baking tasty treats for her coworkers, family and many people throughout Park County.
Cheryl is survived by her husband Rick Barrus, son Tuney (Sasha) Barrus, their children Timber Grace Barrus and Bryer Faith Barrus; daughter Gabbie (Cameron) Wright and their son Tuck Charles Wright; parents Jim and Marlene Turk; sister Megan (Kevin) Pfefferle; brother Jory (Traci) Turk, mother-in-law Barbara Barrus of Provo, Utah, brother-in-law Dan (Jeanette) Barrus of Blackfoot, Idaho, sister-in-law Terry (Jim) Jensen of Spanish Fork, Utah, sister-in-law Julie (Todd) Holbrook of Bancroft, Idaho, brother-in-law Stu (Jayne) Barrus of Santaquin, Utah, brother-in-law Ron (Macey) Barrus of Smithfield, Utah, sister-in-law Becky (Keith Jorgensen) of Grace, Idaho, sister-in-law Patty (Quezada) of Smithfield, brother-in-law Tim (Sharee) of Worland, sister-in-law Robin (Chad) of Palmer, Alaska, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations for the benefit of her beloved grandchildren Timber, Bryer and Tuck.
Memorial services will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at the Barrus family farm.
An online guestbook is available a BallardFH.com.
