Richard William Baily, 65, of Cody, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
Richard Baily, born June 22, 1955, in the Oregon Basin, was a true Cody native.
After graduating from Cody High School, he began his career in life with some ranch work and then on to becoming a truck driver extraordinaire. He loved driving truck. Richard worked at Weavers Construction and then moved on to start his own business in 1978, Baily Brothers Construction.
For over 30 years, he was a successful businessman who really enjoyed working out in Grass Creek area. When the oilfield was slow, he helped out at Cody Lumber. Richard had long-standing passion for muscle cars, especially the Ford Mustang. You would always find Richard racing around town or under the hood of one of his cars.
At 16, he met the love of his life, DeAnn. They married in 1980. Richard and DeAnn loved to cook together, always coming up with new recipes and feeding the neighborhood and family. Being involved in the church and buying kitchen gadgets were just some of the fun they enjoyed together. Long drives, fishing, bowling, golfing and snowmobiling were just a few of the family activities.
Anything that involved family and fun made Richard happy. Family was the most important thing in his life, especially the grandkids, they were his passion. Richard was very active in the Cody Elks lodge, where he enjoyed his retirement years. Even being a very quiet and simple man, you would always find Richard ready to help. He enjoyed a passion for muscle cars especially, the Mustang.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years DeAnn Baily, mother Opal Baily, father John Baily Sr. and brother John Baily Jr.
He is survived by his five sisters: Beverly, Judy, Beth, Dolly and Rose; two sons Justin (“friends”) and Josh Baily (Kassi); daughter Jessica Heath (Jason); grandkids Rikky, Ayden, Dante, Lainey, Bryleigh and Bryson.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Ballard Funeral Home with burial at Riverside Cemetery.
