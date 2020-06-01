Douglas DeWayne Jones, 72, died on May 26, 2020.
Doug was born in 1947 in Greenville, Mich., to Thelma and Harry Jones. He graduated from Cedar Springs High School in 1965 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966.
Doug served in Vietnam until 1969 when he was honorably discharged. He was employed by Sparta Foundry until his retirement in 1994. He then pursued his dream of living in the West and relocated to Cody, where he worked on various ranches and was an elk-hunting guide.
Doug enjoyed hunting, guiding, horseback riding, leather working, everything about the American West and many different sports. He was an avid bowler and did a short stint with the National Senior Pro Rodeo Association at the age of 50.
Doug was very involved with and held several officer chair positions at the Eagles Lodge in Cody, ending with Junior Past Worthy President. He loved guiding and showing Wyoming to his many out-of-state visitors. In 2000 he was named “Guide of the Year” by the Cody Country Guides and Outfitters Association.
He was hardworking, quick to help and loved his family fiercely. He was proud of his grandkids and their many accomplishments. He will be remembered for his huge hugs, his easy laugh and his fabulous moustache.
He is survived by his wife Jan, daughter Sandy (Joe) Lee, sons Scott (Colette) Jones, and Darin (Alicia) Jones, stepchildren Becky (Chris) Voss, Lisa (Sean) Harmon and Christie (Jayson) Pearson, 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his siblings Pam (Dana) Freas, Vern (Irene) Jones, Calvin (Jan) Jones and Steven (Cathy) Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Trudy Smitterberg and brother Michael.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1101 13th St. in Cody.
