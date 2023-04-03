Barbara Jo Brown, born Dec. 5, 1934, passed away March 28, 2023.
Barbara was born to Don and Josephine Babbitt in Worland. Don worked for a trucking company that delivered ice before refrigerators were common. Josephine cooked at the school and the hospital. Barbara would help out whenever she could. She loved school, worked hard, and did lots of fun things with her friends.
She went to Northwest Community College in Powell and then on to the University of Wyoming in Laramie with the intention of becoming a nurse after experiencing the benefits of antibiotics that would quickly heal her common ear infections.
She met Estell Brown at college and they eloped in 1954. They built a life together and had five children. They ended up in Cody and eventually in their forever house on Kerper Boulevard South. Barbara was a talented seamstress and took in sewing projects from around the community to earn a little extra money for the family. She was an excellent cook and made the best cinnamon rolls and desserts to share with others. Her hands were always busy, and she was often found in the kitchen or at her sewing machine or in a chair stitching.
Barbara always had snacks and coffee for the many surprise guests who might show up at her door. Her kitchen was the center of the home and leaves many fond memories where she made everyone feel welcome. Laughing was never in short supply.
As the family nurse she would frequently say, “It will feel better when it quits hurting.”
She was a great listener, encourager, and never took her many blessings for granted. Family time was important to Barbara and she supported her kids and grandkids through all their many endeavors. She was always ready for the next adventure, whether it was camping, water-skiing, fishing, hiking, school sporting events or traveling. Barbara’s favorite time of year was spring and it is fitting for her to pass on to new life during this season.
She was preceded in death by her son Rance and brother Don Babbitt.
She leaves behind her husband and best friend of 68 years, Estell, her daughter Lynn (Mark), sons Wayne (Bernice), Clark (Mary) and Troy, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Those who knew her loved her. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be at First Presbyterian Church of Cody on Tuesday, April 4, at 1 p.m. with visitation held the hour prior. Committal services will be at Riverside Cemetery and then the church will host a fellowship time.
Memories and condolences can be left on Barbara’s page at BallardFH.com.
