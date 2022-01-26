Linda Evelyn Ellis was welcomed into the arms of her Savior on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the age of 72.
Linda was born in Queens, N.Y., on Aug. 3, 1949, to Eilert and Ruth Kristiansen. Linda was the first of two daughters born to Eilert and Ruth, who immigrated to New York from Norway separately before meeting while ice skating in Brooklyn and falling in love.
She graduated from West Babylon High School, where she developed lifelong friendships with her West Babylon (WB) besties, who have been by each other’s sides through the years.
Linda met the love of her life, Bob Ellis, at the Oak Beach Inn on Long Island. When Bob asked for her hand in marriage, her father asked if he really loved her. In his candor Bob replied, “I wouldn’t trade her for a million dollars, maybe two... .” Shortly after their first son, Chris, was born in New York, Bob moved the new family to Cody. Daughter Kirsten joined the family shortly after their move to Wyoming. Linda remained an active part of the Cody community since 1976.
Linda quenched the thirst of the Big Horn Basin for nearly 20 years, running Rocky Mountain Bottled Water with Bob. She also handled administrative matters for Bob’s construction business, Lifetime Log Homes.
Later in life, she enjoyed the friends she made through other work at Northern Gardens and as a caretaker for Nannie for Grannies for those in need.
Above it all, Linda loved Jesus, her family and friends the most. Her favorite declaration, “All I need is a little bit of coffee and a whole lot of Jesus.” Gifted with sharing the gospel and possessing a true servant’s heart, she was active in several local churches and ministries including Bible Study Fellowship, Christian Women’s Club, MOPS and Puppets on Parade.
Linda will live on in the hearts and memories of her family, including her beloved husband of 48 years, Bob; son Chris (Michelle) Ellis; daughter Kirsten (David) Sechrist; grandchildren Jacob, Conner, Colter, Elliana, Sammy and Kaiah; and her sister Karen Roper.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Cody Bible Church, followed by a graveside service at Riverside Cemetery and reception back at the church. The service will be streamed online on Cody Bible Church’s Facebook page.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.