Jay Faulk passed away peacefully Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Jay fought a hard battle against Parkinson’s Disease with his devoted wife Judy taking care of him up until the last minute. Classic country playing softly in the background, his little dogs snuggled close, he was finally at peace. Jay was a soldier, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, hard worker and a great friend. He had a million jokes stored in that sharp mind of his. There are no services planned per his request. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Ballard Funeral Home.
Jay leaves behind his loving wife Judy Faulk, of Cody. Daughter Lori Faulk Burgin and her husband, Brad of Texas. His two grandchildren, Cody and Olivia Burgin. His precious family in Louisiana includes 3 sisters, 3 brothers and a host of much-loved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a skilled woodworker who carved a sign that now hangs over the entryway of his daughter’s acreage in TX. It reads, “Happy Trails Amigos”. And that’s where his story ends. All he wanted to say when asked about a future obituary was this: It was a great ride. The excellent care given by Stillwater Hospice was above and beyond at every level. Donations can be made in his name at www.StillwaterHospice.com
To the Cody Clinic of Veteran’s Affairs, how can we ever thank you enough for all you did for our favorite veteran? You went above and beyond to help accommodate his every need. Through your generous programs, we were given the chance to receive care from Lisa and the stellar crew at Hands to Help.
A note from Jay’s Family:
There are special people in this world that walk around like normal humans, but they’re really angels. These angels are the staff of Stillwater Hospice Care. The amount of compassion and care shown to my father before his passing, has been astounding. He was always treated with respect and utmost professionalism. He knew every attendant by name and was quite fond of everyone who visited his home. Not only were the staff bringing quality medical care to his door, they also ministered to Dad’s wife of 42 years as well. She received every needed supply and any concern was addressed immediately. She can’t say enough good things about this agency and neither can I. But this is my meager attempt to publicly thank them for a job well done. From the wife, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, and daughter of Jay Faulk, please accept our humble gratitude for the stellar service you provided this family.
Memories and condolences can be shared on Jay’s memorial page at www.BallardFH.com
