Our beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Gloria Muega McCumber passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 4, 2021, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House. She was 81 years old.
Gloria was well loved by everyone who knew her and her beautiful, kind heart. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and camping, and cooking for her family and friends. Gloria was so proud of all her children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments and talked about them often.
She is survived by six children, 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Gloria loved Dr. Peters and Nurse Wendy and appreciated the excellent care they provided her throughout the years. We would like to thank all the nurses at Spirit Mountain Hospice for all the comfort and care they provided to our mother during this transition. We ask for any donations to be made to the Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church at a later date. Condolences to Gloria’s family can be sent on her memorial page at BallardFH.com.
