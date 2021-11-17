Evelyn Ruth Holdren, 80, of Cody, passed away at Spirit Mountain Hospice House on Nov. 15, 2021.
Memorial services will be at the Cody Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1608 19th St., on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:30pm. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com
