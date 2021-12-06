Harlan Jay (H.J.) Skaar, 80, of Cody, Wyo., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
H.J. is survived by his wife, Shirley Skaar of Cody; his daughters, Laurel Janney (Tony) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Kirsten Kordick (Richard) of Tipton, Iowa; his sons, Thomas (Trish) Skaar of Woodbridge, Va., and Timothy Skaar (Sandy) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; three stepchildren, LaVon (Tom) Morris, Yvette Chase and Daniel Tisl; eleven grandchildren, Ben, Matt and Katie, Taylor, Kyley and Carson, Nathan and Hannah, and Josh, Ethan and De-Shaun; four step-grandchildren, Kylie, Lane, Clayton and Lukas. He will be missed by his devoted dog, Yogi, who was his constant companion.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Elroy and Gene.
H.J. was born Aug. 21, 1941 near Gaza, Iowa, the son of Ben and Gladys (Hagen) Skaar. He graduated from Paullina, Iowa, High School in 1959. He studied history and education at Augustana University in South Dakota and graduated in 1962. He got his masters degree from the University of South Dakota. His first teaching job was in Klemme, Iowa. He moved to Algona, Iowa in 1968 where he taught history for 25 years. He retired in 1993 and married his sweetheart, Shirley. H.J. and Shirley enjoyed travelling across the southern and western parts of the United States in their RV.
H.J. had a strong passion for reading Louis L’Amour, Horatio Hornblower and Zane Grey. He loved skiing, camping, hiking, canoeing and horseback riding. He especially enjoyed spending time at the Boundary Waters. He had a love for technology. He got his first Apple computer in 1979 and always had to get the newest Apple products as they were released. He also enjoyed carpentry and had an extensive workshop.
A special thank you to all of the staff, nurses and doctors at South Big Horn Hospital and the staff at Spirit Mountain Hospice House for the special care given to H.J.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Iowa in summer of 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Spirit Mountain Hospice House, 808 Canyon View Ave, Cody, Wyo. 82414.
His wife and family will miss his gentle and kind demeanor, and his easy-going nature.
“The quality of a man’s life is measured by how deeply he has touched the lives of others.”
Condolences to H.J.’s family can be left on his memorial page at BallardFH.com.
