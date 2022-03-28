Friends and family, you are invited to celebrate and remember Jan Edgar on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1 p.m.
Jan’s celebration of life will be at Old Trail town in the Wagon Barn. Light refreshments will be served.
In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to Old Trail Town in Jan’s name.
