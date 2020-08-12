Lance Dean Koltes, 58, of Lovell died on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
He was born on March 15, 1962, in Jackson to Charles and Kathrine Koltes. He married Sonya (Godwin) Koltes on March 30, 2009, and they adopted their grandson Nicholas Koltes and raised him as their own.
Lance was a loving husband, father and grandfather and would help his family with any problems they faced.
Lance was preceded in death by his mother Kathrine Koltes and his first wife Wendy Koltes.
He is survived by his wife Sonya (Godwin) Koltes; his father Charles Koltes; his children Nicholas Koltes, Preston (Sasha) Koltes, Shannon (Todd) Severude, and Kristen Koltes; his stepchildren Michael Hart, Terrie (Andres) Jasso and Tyler Hart; and his six grandchildren with one on the way.
The celebration of life will be hosted by Lovell Bible Church at 11 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2020. Because Lance’s passion was classic cars, his wife will bring theirs and family and friends are welcome to bring their cars to share also.
In lieu of flowers, due to a severe allergy, please send cards and prayers to the family at 436 W. Main St. Lovell, WY 82431.
There will also be a fund set up with Big Horn Federal to help with the expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.