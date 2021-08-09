Ann Dene “Dana” McDonald

Ann Ilene “Dana” McDonald left this world to be with our Lord, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
Ann was a resident of Cody for over 20 years and had previously lived in Riverton.
Ann was born June 3, 1937, in Fort Lupton, Colo., to Richard W. and Alta Dana. She graduated from Rawlins High School in 1956.
Ann married Glen McDonald on June 15, 1957, in Rawlins. Glen preceded her in death.
Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a good friend to all. Ann was an avid reader who enjoyed ceramics and china painting. She was an active member of Cody’s Newcomers Club.
Ann is survived by Gwen D. and Michael Hegefeld of Galveston, Texas, Valerie Ann Steger of Lubbock, Texas, grandsons Chris G. and Heather Hegefeld and Dayton W. Steger, great-grandchildren Courtney and Jon Hegefeld, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at Ballard Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Condolences can be left on Ann’s Memorial Page at BallardFH.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cody’s Newcomers Club or the Park County Animal Shelter.
