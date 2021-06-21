Joan Welch, 82, of Henderson, Nev., passed away peacefully at home with her husband and three children by her side on Tuesday, June 15, in Cedar Hills, Utah.
Joan was born in Cowley to Louis and Hazel Tebbs Welch on July 12, 1938. She attended Cowley High School and then Montana State University for one year.
Joan married the love of her life, Nicholas “Nick” Welch, in September of 1957 in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived a full, laughter-filled life and were deeply in love.
Actively involved in her church, Joan served in various callings, but choir director for the Las Vegas Temple Dedication, and a senior missionary with Nick in the Las Vegas East Mission were some of her favorites.
As a devoted mother and grandmother, there was nothing Joan loved more than being around her family. She vacationed with her children frequently and loved watching her grandchildren play sports and doing anything that they enjoyed doing. She loved playing cards and her greatest joy was beating Nick in any game.
She loved music and taught hundreds of students how to play the piano. Music played a huge role in the Welch home and Joan had the voice of an angel, frequently singing in church, weddings and around her home. Her kitchen was always open and her home was a frequent resting place for anyone and everyone.
Her second home was their motor home where she and Nick explored many parts of the United States, primarily the roads to Cowley. Her children have many great memories of traveling with her grandkids in the “Jamboree,” fishing and playing games along the way.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Sidney Welch and her parents Louis Welch and Hazel Tebbs Welch.
She is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 63 years, Nick Welch, daughter Ann Welch Beal (Vaun), son Guy Welch and son Thomas Welch (Laura), 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two on the way.
Visitation will be Friday, June 25, 7 a.m.- 8:30 p.m. in the LDS Church at 2091 Wigwam Parkway in Henderson. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Saturday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m., with interment immediately following at Palm Mortuary on Eastern Avenue in Henderson.
The funeral will be broadcast through the following link: zoom.us/j/93906340872?pwd=Q1ZDZGcveWNSVDBKZkkyeUp6U0RQZz09.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you perform an act of loving service, as Joan would have done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.