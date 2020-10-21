Rosalie A. Beeman died peacefully surrounded by her children and husband on Sept. 25, 2020.
She was born in Lone Pine, Calif., on Nov. 25, 1958, to Woodrow Wilson and Betty Jo Raper. Rose leaves behind a legacy of hard work, creativity and love. Growing up, Rose played sports and was All-American in track, volleyball and basketball.
She was a beloved mother to her four children David, Jennifer, Joseph and Aaron. She spent many holidays painting windows with her kids. She loved being a grandma; she enjoyed making her grandkids costumes for Halloween. Her creativity was unmatched. She took every opportunity to show her talent whether it was painting, sewing or decorating cakes.
Rose leaves behind her husband Richard; four children David, Jennifer, Joseph and Aaron; four grandchildren Kylie, Lily, Ronny and James; six siblings Susie, Charlie, Carl, Carol, Tom and David.
She was preceded in death by her parents Woodrow and Betty Jo; and her sister Jackie.
There will be a celebration of life in the spring of 2021.
