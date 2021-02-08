William B. “Brad” Butler went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 2, 2021, at his residence in South Bend, Ind., after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Brad was born June 23, 1953, in Odessa, Texas, to Donald Melvin and June Elaine (Ford) Butler. When he was five years old, they moved to Farmington, N.M., There Brad created his little boy mischief, and his little brother, Steve, was born, thus creating more mischief.
In December of 1967, the family moved to Cody where Brad lived until well in his 20s. There Brad graduated from Cody High School. He also roamed with his friends in the Yellowstone National Park area. While in Cody, he was employed in various occupations, most notably installing fence and working for the Cody Enterprise, the local newspaper.
Around 1981, he moved to Graham, Texas, to help his parents build a house. He also worked for Otis Engineering there and had a personal experience with the Lord God, which involved lightning.
In August 1983, he came to South Bend, Ind., to attend World Harvest Bible College. In October 1983, he began working for LeSea Ministries part-time and later he was employed by LeSea full-time.
Also, in August 1983, he met Becky Green. Later, on Oct. 20, 1984, he married her at Christian Center Church in South Bend.
In May 1986, Brad, Becky and his brother Steve all graduated from World Harvest Bible College with degrees in Christian Ministry.
Brad worked for LeSea Ministries from 1983 to 2005. Then he worked for 15 years in the IT department at Bowen Center in Warsaw. He also spent 30 years working at H&R Block as a second job.
Surviving Brad are his wife of 36 years, Becky of South Bend, Ind.; his brother Steve and Annette (Riggle) Butler of Taylorsville, Ky.; niece, Andrea and Chad Watson of Shelbyville, Ky.; nephew, Grant and Jenn (Salamone) Butler of Lakewood, Ohio; great-nieces, Linley and Hadley Watson; and his mother-in-law, Larae (Conner) Green of Granger, Ind. Also, many extended family members and friends who found him to be kind, friendly and a model of what a man should be.
Preceding Brad in death were his parents, Donald and June Butler, and father-in-law, Eugene Willis Green.
Cremation has already occurred.
A memorial service will be held at Palmer Family Funeral Home, River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, Ind., at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Feeding the Nations, P.O. Box 2438, South Bend, IN, 46680-2438; Hope Ministries, P.O. Box 4488, South Bend, IN, 46634-4488, or to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 1643, Mishawaka, IN, 46546-1643.
Online condolences may be shared with Brad’s family at palmerfuneralhomes.com.
