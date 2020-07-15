Edna M. Kruse, 89, of Flora, Ill., and formerly of Cody died Sunday, July 12, 2020.
She was born March 15, 1931, in Hugoton, Kan., the daughter of Glen and Lena (Brown) Hamby. She was united in marriage to Merle Kruse on May 25, 1951, in Cody.
Edna worked at the shoe factory and helped Merle in the office at their business, United Water Blasters. She was a member of the Clay County Hospital Auxiliary, was an avid crocheter, and enjoyed traveling the country with Merle in their motorhome. Edna enjoyed time spent with her grandkids camping and visiting Branson.
She is survived by her daughter Sandy (Terry) Frost of Louisville; daughter-in-law Donna Kruse of Cameron, Mo.; four grandchildren Matt (Dena) Kruse of Highland, Adam Kruse of Cameron, Andy (Jerri) Frost of Flora and Leslie (Damien) Bowling of Flora; 10 great-grandchildren Shelby, Jacob, Jarrett, Miranda and Phebe Kruse, Karleigh and Mollie Frost, and Emery, Drew, and Casey Bowling; and siblings Gene Hamby, Sue Roberts and Terry Harris.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Merle Kruse; three sons John, Michael and David Kruse; and siblings Frances Curtis, Bonnie Black and Patsy Price.
A memorial ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with Rusty Courson officiating. Private interment will take place in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations are suggested to Meals on Wheels and will be accepted through the funeral home.
