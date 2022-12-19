Our dad, John Harold Allen died peacefully on Nov. 15, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings at the age of 73.
He was an amazing dad, husband, grandpa, brother and friend.
John was born to Theodore and Doris Allen on April 24,1949, in Crawford, Neb. They later moved to Casper with his two brothers, Jim and Tom. He graduated from Natrona County High School in 1967. Shortly after he married his sweetheart Cindy Sue Nelson in 1970 and welcomed three daughters.
In 1979, they packed up and moved to Pinedale, where he worked at Sublette County and City of Pinedale. In 1989, John and family relocated to Jackson, where he worked at the Town of Jackson for the rest of his career. Present day, he resided in Cody with his dog Bela. He was an avid car, motorcycle and gun collector. He was a tough man with a big heart and you would have been lucky to know him.
John was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brothers, his bride, daughter (Jessica) and granddaughter (Samantha).
He is survived by his daughters Danyelle Wall (Duffy, Keely and Kellen) and Erin Boyd (Aaron, Hannah, Isaac, Allison, Sophia and Michael). He also recently connected to a son David Edwin Doerr, who had been given up for adoption in 1969.
John’s service will be held in Pinedale on July 29, 2023, where he will be buried next to his wife Cindy in the Pinedale Cemetery. There will be a mass held at Our Lady of Peace at 10 a.m. Reception to follow.
