Brian ‘Wes’ Harmer Westphal

Brian Harmer Westphal, of Clark, Wyo., known as Wes by all family, friends, and church family, passed away Oct. 17, 2021 in Cody. He was born in San Bernardino, Calif., on Jan. 21, 1941 to father Henry Harmer and Paulie Estelle Westphal.
Wes was an only child. He enjoyed the company of his four cousins at the Westphal grandparents home. He was known to be the comedian of the family and friends. Wes served in the army as a payroll specialist. He was awarded the Good Contact Medal. He was an expert with the M-14. He joined Nov. 21, 1963 and was honorably discharged Nov. 19, 1965.
He also enjoyed radio. He was a announcer for KPRO out of San Bernardino for seven years. Wes was a child to the lord. He cared and loved his church family. Wes married his wife Linda Marie Westphal on Feb. 5, 1994. They shared 27 wonderful years together. He loved his wood burning arts and crafts. He loved shooting guns, the outdoors, his friends but most of all his family.
Wes is survived by his wife Linda Marie Westphal, children Tammy Rock, son-in-law Robert Rock, Donald Bash, Melissa Pinion, Billy Pinion, daughter-in-law Brenda Pinion. Grand children Bethany Bash, Brittany Smith, Casey Smith, Beverly Hawkins, Michael Hawkins, Brandon Bash, Katie Bash. Great grandchildren Bella Elizabeth Bash, Millie, Kensley, William, Nicholas, Zachary, Jacob, Lillie, Conner, Max, and Luke. Wes’s family, Lynn Hales, Jann Caldwell, Gerrie Woodman, Ann Bratcher, and Vickie Erickson. Wes was a tremendous heart and will be greatly missed.
Services were held Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home in Cody.
