Leora Jean Mendenhall, of Meeteetse passed away peacefully on Monday evening Aug. 1, 2022.
Services were held at Ballard Funeral Home in Cody Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, with Eulogy by Rev. Ron Clapp and music by great-granddaughter Haileigh Moore.
Graveside service followed in Meeteetse where beloved mother and grandmother were laid to rest next to her loving partner in life, Virgil Mendenhall, who preceded her in death in May 1993.
Jean was born Dec. 5, 1924, to William and Gertrude Hallingsworth Randolph in Independence, Kan. She was the oldest child, followed by sisters Martha, Betty and Juanita, and brother Charlie, who have all preceded her in death.
The family moved to Riverton where she attended school and became a babysitter. She met Virgil Mendenhall when she was babysitting for his sister’s children.
Virgil and Jean married May 3, 1940. They lived in Riverton and Idaho before returning to Wyoming and making their home in Meeteetse in 1955. They were blessed with three daughters Lois, who also preceded her in death, Nancy, and Ruby and one son, Jerry. Her family continued to grow as she welcomed sons-in-law and grandchildren Ellen, Velma Jean, John, Leslie, Renita, Annie, Allen, Jimmy and Rena.
Jean was always excited to welcome in the great-grandchildren as they were numerous, and she loved crocheting blankets for every one of them.
Jean had many friends and family in Meeteetse as she was a part of the community there for over 65 years. She always had loving words for her son-in-law David, who preceded her in death, whom she considered a son and her special neighbors throughout the years. She helped hold the family together in all circumstances and will be sorely missed but always greatly remembered.
An online guestbook is available at Ballardfh.com.
