Thomas Charles Spiegelberg, 82, of Cody, passed away at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House on Oct. 7, 2022.
He was born in Appleton, Wis., to Kenneth and Ruth (Roesler) Spiegelberg on Nov. 3, 1939. He was the oldest of three children. He attended Northwestern Preparatory School, followed by Northwestern College and Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary. He was faithfully married to his wife Sandra “Sandy” for 57 years.
He spent his career serving as a pastor and devoted fisher of men. He was a missionary who planted churches in Wisconsin, Indiana, Alaska and Colorado over a span of 36 years. He continued to serve after retirement as a vacancy pastor in Arizona and Nevada. In March of 2020, he and his wife Sandra moved to Wyoming to enjoy true retirement surrounded by mountains, rivers, wildlife, and equally wild grandchildren living and visiting on a regular basis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother Timothy, infant son Theron Charles, in-laws Rev. Edward and Helen Weiss, sister-in-law Karen Schmeling, brothers-in-law Steven Weiss and Rev. Keith Schroeder.
He is survived by his wife Sandy (Weiss), their four children, and 14 grandchildren: Rebecca and Rick Manchester along with their children Micaela, Abby and Colton (Cody), Thomas and Jennifer Spiegelberg along with their children Bailey, Sofia (Jacob) Bitter, and Ian (Mobile, Ala.), Timothy and Jamie Spiegelberg along with their children T.J., Drew, Keira and Tatum (Firestone, Colo.), Marcus and Jessica Spiegelberg along with their children Sydney, Maya, Bentley and Titus (Doral, Fla.). He is also survived by his sister Jane Van de Hey (Dale, Wis.), sister-in-law Hedy Schroeder (Bay City, Mich.) and brother-in-law Gareth (Silvia) Schmeling (Gainesville, Fla.). “Grampa Tom” was loved by his many nieces, nephews and friends.
His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ballard Funeral Home (636 19th St., Cody) with a luncheon to follow at Christ the King Lutheran Church (1207 Stampede Ave., Cody).
The family would like to thank Dr. Judd Larowe and staff, CRH doctors, nurses and support staff, LTCC administration, nursing and support staff, Spirit Mountain Hospice House staff and volunteers for supporting and comforting our family.
In lieu of flowers, if so inclined to honor his memory, please do so here, community.wels.net.
Memories and condolences can be left on Tom’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
