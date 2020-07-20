Frank Kendall McMillin peacefully died on July 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his wife and children after a seven-year battle with cancer.
Frank was born May 4, 1943, in Cody to Cecil and Dorothy McMillin. He was 77 years old.
He grew up in both Cody and Meeteetse where his family ranched. After graduating from Cody High School, Frank attended Northwest College on a rodeo scholarship. Like his dad, Frank was a saddle bronc rider.
He married his high school sweetheart Mary Capron. They were married almost 58 years. Frank and Mary settled in Powell where they ranched and raised their five children.
Frank enjoyed ranching, rodeo and hunting on his mountain. Family and friends were always very important to Frank. He would always stop whatever he was doing to spend time with them.
Papa Frank’s grandchildren were near and dear to his heart, as he was also near and dear to their hearts. He had a gift of being able to make a friend wherever he went. If you were blessed to be one of those friends, you know what a special man he was and why we will miss him greatly.
Frank is survived by his wife Mary, his children Dana (Donnie) Gillett, Stacey (Jim) Cannon, Justin (Debbie) McMillin and K.C. (Kelly) McMillin, daughter-in-law Diane, 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Brad.
Throughout this painful experience, Frank blessed everyone with his sense of humor, kind heart and most of all his smile.
Per Frank’s request, no services are planned. Donations may be made in his name to Spirit Mountain Hospice, 1021 9th Street, Cody, WY, 82414.
