Ralph Ady Green of Lander died peacefully at home. He was 74 years old.
Upon his request, no services will take place, He will be buried in Meeteetse.
Ralph Ady Green was born on May 9, 1948, in Cody Wyoming, The son of Ralph E. Green and Celeste Byrd (Travis) Green.
Mr. Green spent his early years in and around Cody and Meeteetse. He graduated from Meeteetse High School in 1966. Upon graduation he entered the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam with the 1st Infantry Division from January 1967-January 1968. He then attended the University of Wyoming, Central Wyoming College and Idaho State University. In 1974 he re-enlisted in the U.S. Army and retired in 1992 while stationed at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point New York.
His awards and decorations are: Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with 2nd Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal with 3rd Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal (7th Award), National Defense Service Medal with stars, Noncommissioned Officer Development ribbon with numeral 3, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon with numeral 2, Presidential Unit Citation, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation With Palm, Expert Marksmanship Badge, German Armed Forces Efficiency Badge with Silver Star and the Combat Infantry Badge.
After his retirement, Mr. Green worked at Lander Valley High School and the United States Post Office in Lander. He served as Commander of Post 93 American Legion and Exalted Rule of the BPOE 3217. He enjoyed hunting, traveling and playing golf.
He is survived by sons Britt Green and Brandon Green, daughter Shannon Green and brother Miles Green. Other survivors include four grand children, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.
He was proceeded in death by his father Ralph E. Green and mother Celeste B. Green, sisters Marjorie (Green) Berg and Karen F. Green and brother Stephen W. Green.
