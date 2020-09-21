Tommy Lynn King, 68, of Cody, died with his loving wife Carolyn, and his son T.J. by his side in Billings on Sept. 18, 2020.
He was born in Knox City, Texas, on July 2, 1952. His dad worked in the oil fields and moved from town to town, state to state, all of his school aged years. He graduated from high school in Craig, Colo., in 1970.
The family started a drilling exploration company known as A O K Drilling Company (his father’s initials) in 1969. It was a successful venture with uranium exploration out of Albuquerque, N.M. Tommy began work as a drill-hand straight out of high school. He worked on the rigs in Colorado and the Red Desert of Wyoming before he was drafted into the Army at the end of the Vietnam War.
He served primarily in Germany for two years and then came home to resume his work with the family owned business, until the business was liquidated in the early ’80s. He was a self-taught welder, large machine mechanic, truck driver, driller, tool pusher and small businessman.
He married Carolyn Price of Cody on Dec. 11, 1978. They relocated to Cody in 1986 where he began working for Wyoming Express. In 2001, he went to work for Northpark, and retired from that company after 19 years.
Tommy liked fast cars and the first car he bought was a brand new 1969 Pontiac GTO. Later, his interest turned to trucks and he always had the nicest pick-up in the oil fields.
His dad preceded him in death in 1976 and his mom in 1996.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn and their son T.J., both of Cody; his sister Cheryl (Bruce Cummings) of Corpus Christi, Texas; sister-in-laws: Kim Clark of Richmond, Texas; Connie (John Farrell) of SugarLand, Texas; Kathy Goettsch of Cheyenne, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was quick-witted, extremely intelligent, and a good husband and father.
Forever in our hearts…He will be missed.
Cremation has taken place. There is not a date set yet for a service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.