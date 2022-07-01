Sally Montoya (June 29, 1930 - June 28, 2022), our most beloved mother and grandmother, and dearest and loyal friend, set down her earthly mission early on Tuesday morning and left to humbly accept her ultimate Girl Scout badge – her wings.
Sally’s seven-plus decades of dedicated service to everyone in need of anything within her power to help will remain in all our memories. From her many years in the Powell School System, her Girl Scout leadership, her position on countless boards and committees and her endless toil directing the Powell Christmas Basket Program and Sally’s Boutique, she has touched the lives of thousands of us. Sally’s generosity of spirit was endless.
She was preceded in death by so many family members; her husband Emil, much loved daughters Patsy and Susan, all of her brothers and sisters, and also many of her dear friends – all of whom she inspired to walk and work beside her, often unlauded in their dedicated work volunteering to serve others in need. Those who remain, always influenced by the selfless, generous and service-oriented life she led among us, will sorely miss this beautiful, shining light.
Ever thinking beyond herself, Sally asked that we remember her by reaching out to others around us in need of a helping hand, paying forward and thus continuing her legacy.
She asked that in lieu of flowers at her service, a donation please be made to the Powell Valley Loaves and Fishes emergency food pantry at P.O. Box 992, Powell, WY, 82435.
Sally is survived by her son Michael; two granddaughters, Jody and Tracy; four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Many others, including in-laws, called Sally mom, grandma, friend and the “Angel of Powell.” There will be no end to the grieving until we settle into our fondest memories.
You are invited to attend a celebration of Sally’s life. An open casket viewing will be held at Thompson Funeral Home, 111 West Third St., on Saturday, July 9, from 9-9:45 a.m. A funeral service will follow at the Northwest College Nelson Auditorium at 10 a.m. with the interment at Crown Hill Cemetery after the services.
Everyone is invited to meet at the American Legion, 143 S. Clark St., to share community, stories, food and refreshments, from noon-2:30 p.m.
