Rita Lou Knoll, 77, of Billings, passed away on March 6, 2022.
She was born on July 29, 1944, to James and Frances Witzleben in Vallejo, Cali. She attended schools in Cody and also St. Martins Academy in Sturgis, S.D.
She met her future husband, Wayne Rose, at the Sportsman Café where she worked as a waitress. They were married on Dec. 29, 1962. Rita and Bud enjoyed camping, fishing and snowmobiling while raising their two daughters, Paige and Pam.
Gatherings for many family reunions around Cody and up on the beautiful Big Horn Mountains. Spending many years of working New Year’s Eve, her waitressing and him playing music.
“Good Hearted Woman in Love with a Good Timing Man.”
Rita opened and operated her own daycare in her home. She will be remembered for her smile, tomato soup and peanut butter sandwiches, and her hugs. One of her most memorable moments was while working at Cassie’s as a waitress, where a well-known famous actor busted the seat out of his pants while dancing, she took him in the office and sewed his pants up.
She was hardworking and loyal and willing to do any job whether it was flagging or working in a tool warehouse. There was no opportunity she wouldn’t pursue.
She had many hobbies which included going to Bingo and playing cards, and watching and cheering on her Denver Broncos. Rita was an avid bowler and attended many state tournaments with her mom Frances.
She was passionate and dedicated about sending out birthday and Christmas cards. She loved her family and was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She treasured her many friends she made along the way, staying in touch with them was very important to her.
“Good friends are hard to find, harder to leave, and impossible to forget.”
Rita married Harvey Knoll in October 1991. They enjoyed traveling and working at different locations across the country.
She is survived by her daughter Paige (Marc) Kenley of South Dakota, brother Gary Witzleben of Casper, Aaron (Dorothy) Rose of Cody, Jeremy (Liz) Rose of Florida, Jenn (Tait) Cross of Billings, Kevin (Leigh Ann) Gappert of Cody, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Rita was preceded in death by her daughter Pam, husbands Wayne and Harvey, sister-in-law Patty, parents James and Frances Witzleben, and grandparents Hardy and Delia Shull.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences can be left on Rita’s memorial page at BallardFH.com
“The Lord is close to the broken hearted; he rescues those who are crushed in spirit.” Psalm 34:18
