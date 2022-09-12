Deanna Jones, 82, passed away Nov. 18, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Mont.
She was born April 21, 1939, in Watford, N.D., the daughter of the late Merle and Edith Mason of Cody.
Deanna was raised mostly in Cody, along with her four siblings. She met her husband to be her senior year of high school. She worked as a switchboard operator for the phone company and then married Elmo in 1957.
After many years of traveling for work, they resided and stayed in Lolo, Mont., for 47 years. There, Deanna enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting, antiquing, crafting and camping and also was involved in her church.
She is survived by her brother Rodney Mason of Cody, her son William Jones of Victor, Mont., grandchildren Jessica Weaver and Colby Jones, both of Victor, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends whom she all loved.
A celebration of life service will be held at the CR Riverside Cemetery on Sept. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. There will be a luncheon following the service at the Trinity Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left for the family at: 0561valerie@gmail.com.
