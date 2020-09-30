Fern Siegle died peacefully on the morning of Sept. 26, 2020.
She was born on May 1, 1934, to Clifford and Irene (McDowell) Thomas in Troy, Mont., where she grew up in the beautiful mountains of northwest Montana with her brother Bud and her cousins, with whom she was very close. She attended schools in Troy and graduated with honors from Troy High School in 1952.
On Aug. 17, 1952, Fern married Harold Siegle in Troy and after spending two years there, they moved to Fairview, Mont., in 1954 and then to Cody in 1956, where Harold was hired as a business teacher at Cody High School.
Fern spent those early years as a busy mother of four children, but still found time to volunteer at their schools and in her church. When her youngest child entered junior high school, Fern joined the workforce and in 1975 she became Clerk of the Justice Court.
She spent 20 years at the Park County Courthouse and enjoyed working with Judges Dick Day, Ed Webster and Meg Sommers and many Cody attorneys and members of law enforcement. Her coworkers Pam Johnson and Edith Whitfield became life-long friends.
Upon her retirement in 1995, Fern and Harold began to travel and they enjoyed many cruises and tours over the years, both in the U.S. and abroad. Fern loved to read, and could always be found with a book in her hand. In addition to spending time in her garden and sewing, she also enjoyed playing the piano and passed on a deep appreciation of music to her children.
She learned to swim in the many lakes that surrounded Troy as she was growing up and used those skills to earn her Red Cross lifesaving certification so she could teach swimming lessons. She was a faithful member of her bridge club, and enjoyed the friendships she formed in the local Scarlett O’Hatters chapter of the Red Hat Society.
Fern was a 64-year member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir for many years, and was active in her Bible study group and the quilting group.
Fern possessed a calm, matter-of-fact disposition that belied her quick sense of humor. She had a beautiful smile and loved to laugh. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her great joy. She was the quiet center of her family.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband Harold. She is survived by her brother Melvin (Joan) Thomas of Troy; children Paula (Bill) Voerding of Cody; Becky (Tim) French of Powell; Tom (Leigh Ann) Siegle of Centennial, Colo., and Jeff (Diane) Siegle of Longmont, Colo. She is also survived by grandchildren Carrie (Brian) Peters of Powell; Kevin (Allison) French of Powell; James (Stephanie) Siegle of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Matthew Siegle of Centennial, Colo.; as well as her five great-grandchildren Taylor and Hayden Peters and Aspen, Reece and Teagan French. Many of her cousins and several nieces and nephews, who never forgot her kindness to them, also survive.
The family wishes to thank the staff members of Powell Valley Care Center who so lovingly cared for Fern in the final years of her life. Our gratitude for the peace of mind that their care provided to our family is immeasurable.
A private memorial service for Fern will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church. Friends are invited to join the family for a committal service at Riverside Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Quilters of Trinity Lutheran Church, 3401 Sheridan Avenue, Cody, WY 82414.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.