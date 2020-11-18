Jacquin Ann Hensley “Jackie” our loving mother, affectionately also known as “Grammy,” passed away Nov. 16, 2020.
She was born July 9, 1931, to Robert and Georgia McNeil in Powell. She attended school in Wapiti, and graduated from Cody High School in 1949 where she met and married Jack Hensley.
Together they had four children.
She worked at Husky Oil in data entry area for many years. She was an avid knitter making many beautiful sweaters. She was very creative and skilled in her love of knitting and many projects and also taught many people to knit.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack and son David.
She is survived by her brother Leslie McNeil of Cody, daughter-in-law Myra Hensley of Cody, daughters Susan of Evanston, Rita (Randy) Kunkel of Billings and Terri of Shepherd, Mont., eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
We want to thank Cedar Wood Villa in Red Lodge for their wonderful loving and compassionate care of our mother.
Private graveside services are being held at Riverside Cemetery in Cody.
