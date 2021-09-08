Charles “Charlie” Jackson Sims of Clark died Sept. 3, 2021 in Billings. He was born Oct. 21, 1947, in Santa Ana, Calif., to Erve Sims and Vera Barnett.
He married Nancy Melton on Feb. 15, 1986, in Fullerton, Calif. They resided in Clark, and La Habra, Calif. He went to college and served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as an engine re-manufacturer.
He loved his family and friends, gatherings and food. Sims enjoyed building projects, Wyoming, nature and backyard chickens.
Charlie, known as “Roy” by his family and friends, was a “full of life” man, who was grateful for everything in life. He always had a smile on his face, and a story to tell. His family dates back over 100 years to the Torrington area, and he was so happy when they moved back here to “be back home.”
And now he shall have eternal rest “back home” where he felt he belonged.
Charlie is survived by his wife Nancy Sims of Clark, son Nathaniel Sims of Orange, Calif., daughter Sandra (Mark) Woods of Riverside, Calif., Nicole (Todd) Hall of Lake Elsinore, Calif., three grandsons, Weston Woods, graduate of FIDM, Mason Hall, active duty Navy of the USS Howard, Wyatt Hall, sophomore at Lake Elsinore High. He is also survived by brother Dave (Beth) Sims of Noti, Ore.
He is preceded in death by daughter Natalie Sims, 5 1/2 years old.
Services will be Sept. 13, 2021, with a viewing at Clark Community Center at 10 a.m., graveside service at 11 a.m. to follow at Bennett Creek Cemetery in Clark. Thompson Mortuary officiating, with Nathaniel Sims, Todd Hall and Thompson Mortuary as pallbearers.
