Dylan Joseph Ray was taken to heaven after an automobile accident on Dec. 2, 2020, at the age of 34. He had a strong faith in God the Father and Jesus Christ his Savior.
Dylan was a graduate of Powell High School in 2004 and worked at Eagle Recovery in Cody.
Dylan loved the outdoors, spending time with family, camping, fishing, hiking and snowboarding. He was an avid rock hounder and had a goal to open a rock shop.
The lights of his life were his sons Braydin and Carter. He lived for them! Dylan was a great and loving father, son and brother. He always had a smile and a helping hand to offer. Dylan will be missed dearly by family, friends and the lives he touched. He was kind and loving.
He is survived by his parents Barb and Gary, sons Braydin and Carter Ray and their mother Lexi Benn, brothers Hank Ray, Sam (Brandi) Ray, nieces Samantha and Audrey Ray, grandparents Jack Ray and Robert Behage, aunt Kerry Anne (Johnny) Green, uncles Dale Graybill and Tom (Kim) Behage, cousins Jason and Karina Graybill, Luke Lindsey, Amber and Neal Behage and his beloved cats Midnight and Sarge.
Dylan’s celebration of life service will be at New Life Church in Powell on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m.
The family welcomes donations to the Dylan Ray Family fund to benefit his sons.
