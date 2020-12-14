Dorothy May Legg, 103, of Wapiti, died peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
Delivered in her Aunt Blanche’s home that also served as the local post office on Aug. 23, 1917, in Raymond, Wyo., Ms. Legg was the second of eight children born to Maude S. (Cutshaw) and James A. Legg.
The family eventually moved to the Wapiti Valley. All eight children graduated from Cody High School and seven went on to obtain their college degrees. Ms. Legg received her Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Wyoming in Laramie in 1959.
Her long teaching career was interrupted for service with the United States Marine Corps, working as a radio operator during World War II. She was the first woman recruited to the USMC from the state of Wyoming. Corporal Legg was honorably discharged in 1945.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers James W., Cecil A., Gordon R., and Donald K.
Sisters preceding her in death were Lucille E. Mason and Beulah J. Schofield.The only surviving immediate family member is younger sister Joan I. Lukesh of Boise, Idaho.
She leaves behind her beloved Boston Terrier named Molly. Molly provided tremendous joy in her later years and she in turn provided abundant love, affection and care to Molly.
Ms. Legg has requested that no services be held on her behalf. Condolences can be sent on Dorothy’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
