Rose Marie Miller died peacefully in her sleep early Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the New Horizons Care Center in Lovell.
She was born Sept. 13, 1930, to Albert and Boneta Shambaugh in Buffalo. She grew up and attended school there.
She married Dorse Miller Jr. in Buffalo on Sept. 12, 1947. They moved to Gillette where they lived and worked and raised their children Connie and Larry. The family then moved to Powell in 1969 and ran the Happy Lodger Motel for several years.
They moved to Cody in 1972 where Dorse worked at the radio station and Rose started the Meals on Wheels program at the Cody Auditorium, a job she loved. When Dorse became Mayor they worked together to raise money to build the Senior Citizen Center. She worked there until she was 70 and she loved every minute of it. She retired at 70.
Reuniting with an old friend in Gillette, she spent most of her later life there. They had many happy years there together. She developed Alzheimer’s at 80 and came back to Cody to live full time. She had some of the best caretakers possible.
She is survived by her children Connie Miller Schuster and Larry Miller. She had three grandchildren – Taylor Sheldrick (Taylor), McKenzie Miller and Shelby Miller. She also had great-grandson Ryker born just last year.
There will not be a service right now due to COVID-19. They will try to do something this spring.
In lieu of flowers make donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or to the Cody Senior Center.
Condolences can be posted on Rose’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
