Roy Edward Morrison, Jr., 57, passed away in Billings on Jan. 9, 2022.
Funeral services will be at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in Powell on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. Condolences may be sent to Roy’s family on his memorial page at BallardFH.com
