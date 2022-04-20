MaryAnn Valdez, 51, of Cody, passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2022.
MaryAnn is the daughter to Charlene Morris and beloved mother to Kathleen Lewis (Brandon), Dominique Amaya, Antonia Amaya (Amberlynn), Justine Hopkins (Bo) and Lyle Barry; she is the sister to Leslie Kensinger, James Valdez Jr., Jeremiah Valdez, and Donovan Valdez; and Nana to Aayden, Brylon, Caysin, Anayah, Rance, Waylon, Ruger and Brighton.
MaryAnn is preceded in death by her father James Roman Valdez.
Please join the family for a Celebration of Life on April 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Highland Church, 2926 Bighorn Ave., Cody. There will be a potluck following the church service. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
