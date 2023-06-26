Ilene W. Brown passed away on April 10 at the Heart Mountain Hospice House, 14 days before her 99th birthday.
Born to Frank and Myrtle (Barbee) Wilson in 1925, she was the last child born to a family of three brothers — Henry, Jack and Jim Wilson — and four sisters: Ellen (Davis), Alice (Shoemaker), Cora (Patterson) and Nellie (Moore). Ilene was the last of the siblings to pass on.
The family ranch was located on Marquette Creek, and Ilene attended grades one through eight at the Marquette #2 school where her older sister Ellen was the teacher. Ilene often shared stories of her and two of her neighbor’s girls saddling the old plow horse and riding the four miles to the school daily and letting the horse graze until it was time to go home.
After graduating from Cody High School in 1942, she worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the office staff while they were building the Heart Mountain Relocation Center. She later transferred to Fort Peck and joined the Navy in 1944 until being discharged in 1946.
She married Jim Brown in 1946 and joined his family’s business raising mink, fox, turkeys, chickens and children (Claudia, Richard and Charles) until 1953 when she went to work for Diamond Lumber (later Aldrich Lumber) as the bookkeeper for 59 years. We teased Ilene that, at the age of 88, they had to shut down Aldrich Lumber to get her to retire.
After her husband Jim’s death in 1985, she concentrated on her work and serving in the Eagles Auxiliary. Working her way up in all the local and state offices, she was a four-time local President and served as State President in 2000.
She had fun with, and was very proud of, the members of the Ritual Team and Drill Team while she was the leader — with the nickname of “Sarge” — as they continually took top honors at State, Tri-State and National competitions. She worked hard supporting her favorite charities for the Eagles Children’s Home and Cancer Fund. As a life member and Golden Eagle, Ilene received her 70-year pin this year.
While raising their children, Ilene and Jim spent weeks at a time camping, cooking on open fires for a large group of friends and fishing in the Sunlight and Crandall areas using minimal fishing gear: just sneakers for crossing to the other side of the river and a willow switch for stringing the fish. Competition was always fierce as to who could catch the most fish because whoever lost had to clean everyone’s catch along with the dinner dishes. Ilene won most of the time, and Jim grumbled as he washed dishes.
The other loves of her life were listening to big band music and country gospel songs by Alan Jackson, Statler Brothers, Eddie Arnold, Josh Turner, Vince Gill and others.
Ilene was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, her husband Jim, daughter Claudia and son Charles. Surviving family members are son Richard (Anita) Brown; Claudia’s husband “Squeak” Gleason; grandchildren Cynthia, Stoney, Shauna, David and Chris; 10 great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Ilene requests a donation be made to the Eagles Cancer fund or Eagles Children’s Home. The local address is Eagles Aux., 1001 13th St. Cody, Wyoming.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Ballard Funeral Home, 10 a.m. on July 1. No graveside services will be held at Ilene’s request. Luncheon to follow services at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3401 Stampede Ave., Cody, Wyoming.
