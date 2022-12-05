Allen Ray Tyndall (age 72) died peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 25, 2022, in Salisbury, Md.
Born in Chincoteague, Va., to Thomas S. Tyndall Jr. and Margaret E. Tyndall Lauer, Allen grew up in Berlin, Md.
He is survived by two daughters Amy I. Tyndall and Allison Rae Tyndall-Kemppainen, four adored grandchildren Kelly I. Eckert (15), Emily A. Eckert (14), Oliver D. Kemppainen (8), and Emilia R. Kemppainen (6), and four siblings Gloria J. Watts, Barbara A. Oltman (John), Thomas S. Tyndall III (Claire), and Richard Tyndall (Evelyne).
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, sister Toni T. Pajak in 2019, and wife Carol L. Tyndall who passed away on Oct. 15, 2022.
Immediately after graduating Stephen Decatur High School in 1968, Allen joined the United States Marine Corps and was awarded two Purple Hearts while serving in Vietnam – Allen Ray Tyndall 0331 Machine Gunner, Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment 1968-1972.
Allen and Carol left Berlin and moved to Cody in 2008 to be involved in the lives of their daughters and grandchildren. Allen found great satisfaction in his plant operations position at Cody Regional Health Hospital in Cody. He loved time with family, panning for gold, fishing, hunting and picking a direction to drive for the day to explore the beauty of God’s country.
Allen made many friends and purposefully decided every morning to make today “a good day.” He intentionally beautified the space around him wherever he was. He loved telling jokes, telling stories and wearing his cowboy hat.
A beautiful celebration of life was held for both Allen and Carol on Tuesday Nov. 29, 2022, at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Md., followed by a graveside service at Everygreen Cemetery in Berlin.
