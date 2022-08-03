Jimmy Dale Shapple, born Jan. 28, 1934, in Gillette to Meryl B. Haas and Emmet Shapple, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022, due to complications from Covid and dementia, surrounded by family.
Jim was an avid relic collector, taking in many, many miles around northern Wyoming scouring the hills for fabulous dusty finds — a passion shared with his brother Roy always trying to outdo the other with their discoveries. He fished the North Fork, Clark and Crandall in the summer every chance he got. Being outside was his passion.
He was a veteran of the Korean War and had many vivid memories during those very impressionable years of his life, spending four years on the USS Kearsarge 33 CVA. He enjoyed seeing the world from the top of the carrier and had many experiences he loved to share.
Returning home from the Navy he made Cody his lifelong home near his mother and siblings, working for the City of Cody as a meter reader. He then eventually found his way to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, working on the now named Buffalo Bill Cody Scenic Byway, US 14/16/20 in the late 1950s, including blasting the amazing tunnels.
He enjoyed a lot of camaraderie with his fellow buddies that took him all over the state of Wyoming, creating the Wyoming infrastructure that we now know. During the last years at WYDOT, he was a contract supervisor on his final job there, overseeing the Chief Joseph Scenic Highway and Bridge project. Finally he retired after 40 action-packed years.
He was the Past Exalted Ruler of the Cody BPOE, which rewarded him with the resources to see many beautiful places and meet others that shared the same interests.
In his retirement he loved the outdoors, walking, cutting wood and experiencing all the Wyoming wilds have to offer. He loved playing poker and took it very seriously, as we all will remember, and was also known for his dry unforgiving wit. He had a very soft heart that truly beat beneath the surface.
He lived a very full and fun life that he totally enjoyed.
He is survived by two daughters, Sue Shapple and Jennifer Shapple of Cody and sister Bonnie Underwood of Colorado.
Cremation has taken place, services are pending.
