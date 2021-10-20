Forrest “Glenn” Rhodes, a retired Pan Am and Delta pilot and resident of Wapiti, passed away on Oct. 15, 2021, at the age of 83.
Glenn was born in Reno, Nevada, to Louise Ferguson and Forrest Leroy Rhodes on Sept. 20, 1938.
Glenn’s life was filled with adventure. After a family move to France, Glenn attended the Paris American High School. During that time, he frequently visited the jazz clubs of Paris where his love of music, especially jazz, was forged. Further education included a two-month German language program in Heidelberg, Germany, and three years as a chemistry major at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Glenn experienced the life of an “itinerant musician” in Reno and the San Francisco Bay Area as a young man. Then after a short time working in the chemical industry, Glenn began his career as a pilot, eventually flying for Pan Am.
He was proud to be part of the Pan Am family and considered that part of his life a true blessing. He flew all over the world and worked to become “the best with the best.” After Delta Airlines bought out Pan Am, Glenn was able to continue flying as a captain with Delta until his retirement.
Glenn lived across the U.S. in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, California, New Mexico, Washington and Montana, but he retired to the mountains of Wapiti where he never tired of the beautiful views. He was an environmentalist and outdoor enthusiast; he liked fishing, camping and hiking, spending much of his earlier days in Glacier National Park. But his favorite hobby was, without a doubt, hunting. Glenn also had a great love and appreciation for Native American culture.
As a young adult he became very involved in the Blackfeet and Kainai/Blackfoot Nations. Additionally, he enjoyed reading, music, cooking, and his collections. He loved his dogs, and he especially loved his friends and family. Glenn was loved by his friends and family and will be greatly missed.
Glenn is preceded in death by his brother Larry Rhodes, and his son Brandon Rhodes.
He is survived by his children Eric Rhodes (former spouse, Michelle) and Rebecca (Arne) Flaten; stepchildren Heather Damewood, Brian (Tammy) Clore; grandchildren Amanda, Erika, Gabriella, Natasha, Lara; step-grandchildren Jenaya, Victoria, Josiah; brother Jeffrey Rhodes; adoptive Kainai/Blackfoot brother Alfred Standing Alone; former spouse Patricia and former spouse Marilyn; his Wapiti “family,” Woody, Catherine, Ellie and Alex Wooden, and Jim and Madonna Zumbo; and his beloved dog Zeke.
Visitation will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. with funeral services starting at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Please wear a mask to this service. Committal services will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital (one of Glenn’s favorite charities)at stjude.org.
