Ashley Briana Overfield, 40, died on April 3, 2021.
Ashley was born Aug. 26, 1980, in Cody to William D. Overfield and Rita Stephens Overfield. Ashley was full of fire and lived life as though each day could be her last.
There were people who loved her from all walks of life. From her mental health and addiction work to her ability to create beauty with hair, Ashley was loved for what she did to make the world more beautiful than she found it.
Because of her ability to relate to others, Ashley was an inspiration to her many friends. She also had a love of animals that ran deep in her veins, horses especially (just like her Dad). In her early years, she competed in 4-H and showed her horse “Traveler” whom she loved a great deal. From here to Arkansas, she touched so many lives that the remembrances cannot be counted in numbers.
To know Ashley was to love her on her best days and feel lucky to have lived through her bad ones with her. She was a bright, shiny star and the world will now be a little dimmer for losing her. Whether you were a family member, friend, client or coworker, what counts is that you smile because you know that she lived life on her own terms.
Ashley is survived by her three children Haley, McKenna and Jaxon; parents William D. and Rita; brothers Stephen (Wendy) of Lewistown, Mont., and Cameron (Courtney) of Cody.
“My mind still talks to you and my heart still looks for you but my soul knows you are at peace.”
Memorial services are pending with Ballard Funeral Home. To share condolences with the family please visit BallardFH.com.
