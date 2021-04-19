C. Roger Baxter, beloved husband, father and grandfather died April 14, 2021, at the long-term care center in Cody. He was 84.
Roger was born Aug. 14, 1937, in Farnham, Neb., to Charles and Mattie Baxter. When Roger was 3, his family moved to Powell, where they began farming.
Roger graduated from Powell High School in 1955 and then Northwest College in 1957 after which he joined the Army. After being honorably discharged, Roger returned to Powell and started farming and raising hogs with his father.
In 1963, he married Patricia Way of Cody. At that time, he started working for his father-in-law at Gordon’s Husky Service, which later became Gordon’s Oil Company. He became a partner in the business until 2005 when he retired and sold the business.
Roger was a hardworking, honest man who enjoyed working with the public. He belonged to the Elks Lodge No. 1611 for 63 years and the Free Masons for 51 years. He was also a Shriner for 46 years. Roger worked through the Masonic Chairs until becoming Worshipful Master in Cody in 1976. Free Masonry was a very important part of his life until death.
Roger loved to garden and especially loved growing tulips and roses. He also had a lifelong love of animals and in recent years had two beloved dogs, Jake and Coulter.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald Baxter, sister Loueen Royal and daughter-in-law Tammy, whom he thought so highly of.
He is survived by his wife Pat, sister Audrey Gwathmey of San Diego, Calif., children Steve Baxter of Jerome, Idaho, Tim Baxter (Janci) of Powell and Amie Lundberg (Stan) of Powell, grandchildren Ty Baxter (Jill) of Bend, Ore., Chase and Gabri Lundberg and great-granddaughter Eme Louise Baxter, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be shared through Roger’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA, 22166-7023 or the Park County Animal Shelter, 3 Arrow Ave., Cody, WY, 82414.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.