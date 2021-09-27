Peggy Lucille (Brown) Finley was born at home, Dec. 18, 1935, in rural Chautauqua County, Kansas and died peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 25, 2021.
She attended rural Hard Rock School until May of 1945, when her family moved to Hardin, Mont. She was the last of six children born to the union of Harlie Brown and Gurtha Harkrader.
Following graduation from Hardin High School in 1954, Peggy attended Linfield Bible College in McMinnville, Ore., where she majored in home economics. She also attended Powell Community College later in life.
Peggy had a strong work ethic and love for helping others. She was a waitress for many Cody restaurants and was a dietary aide at West Park Hospital for 17 years when she retired at age 76.
She enjoyed traveling with her siblings and mother, and later in life, with her children. She even ventured on a four-day backpack trip in the Wyoming Wilderness at age 78.
Peggy was privileged to attend a Billy Graham Crusade in Kansas City, Mo., in 2004. She loved her Lord Jesus with all her heart and took great regard for the peace and hope He gives to all who believe and Peggy believed.
She is survived by one sister Billie Blom of British Columbia, Canada; four children Tim Redding (Alice) of Peculiar, Mo.; Karen (Redding) Wambach (Derik) of Guernsey; Rick Arbogast Sr. of Cody; and Brian Finley (Kari) of Cody; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, three sisters, one brother, husband Jack Finley, son Roger Redding Sr., daughter Gurtha (Redding) Lauter, grandson Tyler Redding, and great-grandson Colter Redding.
Special thanks to the staff at the Long Term Care Center in Cody for their tender care of our mother in dire circumstances.
