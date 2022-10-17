Eva Szkultecki-Kurth, 36, entrepreneur and business owner, passed away on Sept. 25, 2022, in Cody.
Eva was born on July 10, 1986, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to Krzysztof and Hanna (Zurawska) Szkultecki.
During her early years, Eva was a champion Scottish Highland Dancer, winning many events and trophies. She loved dogs, especially Harley, Rudy and Tesla Rose.
Eva loved just chilling outside, listening to “Chicken Fried” by the Zac Brown Band, fishing, especially ice fishing, going to gun shows, and “swimming like a dolphin.”
She had a great laugh and sense of humor, and loved scare pranks!
Eva is survived by her loving husband Hans Kurth of Cody (whom she met in BC, Canada); parents Hanna and Krzysztof; sisters Angelica and Kasia and their families — all of Canada.
“Love you so much, to death, infinity and beyond.”
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Please leave a message and condolences for the family at Ballardfh.com.
