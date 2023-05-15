The world lost a fiery redhead on Thursday, May 11, 2023, when Charlene Dee Burt (Ketchum) passed away unexpectedly.
There is no doubt she left the world with a lot more joy and kindness than existed before she came along.
Char was born in Petoskey, Mich., to Margery and Cy Ketchum where she waited for her sister Debra and brothers Cy, Jimmy (Marcia) and Rob to come along. She was the rock of the family and made sure to be there for them all through thick and thin and maintained a close bond with them all of her life. Being a big sister doesn’t quite explain what she meant to them as she often took on a more motherly role from a very early age.
She would go on to be married twice, but the man that would hold her heart the most was waiting for her patiently to finally find him. Kent Richards came into her world and they made a beautiful life together where they could watch their family grow around them and jokingly pester each other the whole way. He treated her the way few people get to experience in this life, with love and absolute devotion.
She had two sons, whom she was always extremely proud of: Derek (Heather) Ashbay and Todd (Sarah) Burt. If you knew her, you probably heard her telling stories about their accomplishments, big and small, with a huge smile on her face. Being a grandma is what she loved most.
She was always a sympathetic voice when required and was oh so willing to provide what they needed and wanted just to see the smile on their faces. Her love language was gift-giving and boy did she show her love to Alexis, Audrey, Bailey, Brooke, Bryce, Seth and Xavier on any occasion at all.
So many people over the years thought of her as an “adoptive” mother, and she cared about them all as if she had raised them herself. There were far too many to name here, but she made each and every one of them feel loved in her own special way. Her home was open to anyone she cared for at any time, with no questions asked. She couldn’t even conceive of turning someone away if it meant it would brighten their life, even in the tiniest of ways.
She was a willing ear to anyone who was having troubles. She could listen and understand an issue with wisdom and empathy, and give you the advice you needed, not just the advice you wanted to hear. She was soft and understanding when a tender touch was required, but could be hard and truthful when she realized that was the only way to move forward. Her heart was always open for business, even if it meant she had to take on some of the pain herself, which she very often did.
The world is a bit darker without her in it, and there are many broken hearts that may never fully heal. Her influence will, without a doubt, always be with us. Even though she was taken entirely too early from our lives, she will most definitely live on. Any time someone who knew her does something kind for another person, even when they didn’t have to; any time someone she loved shows compassion instead of indifference; or any time someone under her life’s umbrella does something simply for the sheer purpose of brightening someone’s day – that is, at least in some part, due to Charlene’s influence.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, May 19, at 1 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home in Cody. Her family invites you to come share a story with them as we celebrate Char’s life.
In lieu of flowers, Char would have loved any donation you can make to the American Cancer Society to help research the disease that she hated so passionately.
Memories and condolences can be left on Char’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
